Tenaris S.A. (TS) and Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) and Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS). The two are both Metal Fabrication companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaris S.A. 26 1.73 N/A 1.50 16.68 Chart Industries Inc. 81 1.91 N/A 1.54 49.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenaris S.A. and Chart Industries Inc. Chart Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Tenaris S.A. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Tenaris S.A.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Chart Industries Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenaris S.A. and Chart Industries Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaris S.A. 0.00% 7.5% 6.1% Chart Industries Inc. 0.00% 9% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Tenaris S.A.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Competitively, Chart Industries Inc.’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tenaris S.A.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Chart Industries Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Tenaris S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chart Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tenaris S.A. and Chart Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaris S.A. 0 0 3 3.00 Chart Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Tenaris S.A. has a consensus price target of $29.67, and a 29.85% upside potential. Meanwhile, Chart Industries Inc.’s consensus price target is $103.5, while its potential upside is 67.29%. The data provided earlier shows that Chart Industries Inc. appears more favorable than Tenaris S.A., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenaris S.A. and Chart Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.5% and 94.3% respectively. Tenaris S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 60.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Chart Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenaris S.A. -4.22% -5.27% -7.82% 0.2% -31.47% 17.17% Chart Industries Inc. -2.25% -0.15% -12.68% 2.37% -0.47% 16.15%

For the past year Tenaris S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chart Industries Inc.

Summary

Chart Industries Inc. beats Tenaris S.A. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications. The D&S segment designs, manufactures, services, and maintains bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; and offer cryogenic components, including vacuum insulated pipe, engineered bulk gas installations, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. This segment also supplies cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, railcars, bulk storage tanks, fuel stations, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering LNG into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as optional equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The BioMedical segment offers respiratory oxygen product line that comprises medical respiratory products, including liquid oxygen systems, as well as stationary, transportable, and portable oxygen concentrators primarily used for the in-home supplemental oxygen treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, such as bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma. This segment also provides vacuum insulated containment vessels for storing biological materials; and commercial oxygen generation systems that consist of self-contained and standard generators, and packaged systems for industrial and medical oxygen and nitrogen generating systems. Chart Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Canton, Georgia.