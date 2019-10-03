Tenable Holdings (TENB) Now Covered By SunTrust Robinson Humphrey with $25.0000 Target; Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) Sellers Increased By 88.94% Their Shorts

In a a research report shared with investors and clients on 3 October, research professionals at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey has initiated coverage on shares of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB). The firm set a “Hold” rating with $25.0000, giving 14.89% to target.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) had an increase of 88.94% in short interest. ETTX’s SI was 44,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 88.94% from 23,500 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s short sellers to cover ETTX’s short positions. The SI to Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s float is 1.87%. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 7,405 shares traded. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.24 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Tenable Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 639,126 shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has declined 15.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.68% the S&P500.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The Company’s enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment.

