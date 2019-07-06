Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

This is a contrast between Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) and New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable Holdings Inc. 28 9.68 N/A -0.84 0.00 New Relic Inc. 97 10.85 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tenable Holdings Inc. and New Relic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Relic Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -3.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenable Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor New Relic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. New Relic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tenable Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tenable Holdings Inc. and New Relic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Relic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, New Relic Inc.’s consensus target price is $124, while its potential upside is 35.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Tenable Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.2% of New Relic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of New Relic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenable Holdings Inc. 4.2% -10.12% 0.24% -1.47% 0% 29.7% New Relic Inc. -4.99% 1.49% -4.04% 13.57% 14.04% 24.52%

For the past year Tenable Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than New Relic Inc.

Summary

New Relic Inc. beats Tenable Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.