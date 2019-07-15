Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Both Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) and CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable Holdings Inc. 29 10.22 N/A -0.84 0.00 CSG Systems International Inc. 42 1.77 N/A 2.19 21.07

Table 1 demonstrates Tenable Holdings Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tenable Holdings Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CSG Systems International Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 6.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tenable Holdings Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival CSG Systems International Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. CSG Systems International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tenable Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CSG Systems International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CSG Systems International Inc. has an average price target of $51, with potential upside of 4.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tenable Holdings Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of CSG Systems International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenable Holdings Inc. 4.2% -10.12% 0.24% -1.47% 0% 29.7% CSG Systems International Inc. -0.82% 3.44% 11.89% 25.39% 17.66% 44.89%

For the past year Tenable Holdings Inc. was less bullish than CSG Systems International Inc.

Summary

CSG Systems International Inc. beats Tenable Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.