Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable Holdings Inc. 23 -5.04 40.16M -0.84 0.00 Smartsheet Inc. 45 0.00 74.23M -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenable Holdings Inc. and Smartsheet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable Holdings Inc. 175,371,179.04% 0% -20.5% Smartsheet Inc. 166,734,052.11% -35% -19%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tenable Holdings Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Smartsheet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Tenable Holdings Inc. and Smartsheet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Smartsheet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Smartsheet Inc. has an average target price of $51.25, with potential upside of 41.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.9% of Tenable Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.3% of Smartsheet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Smartsheet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenable Holdings Inc. -19.99% -12.62% -20.62% -7.9% -15.68% 12.93% Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76%

For the past year Tenable Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Smartsheet Inc.

Summary

Smartsheet Inc. beats Tenable Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.