Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) and ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Comparing side by side

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) and ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable Holdings Inc. 28 9.76 N/A -0.84 0.00 ServiceSource International Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tenable Holdings Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.8% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenable Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, ServiceSource International Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ServiceSource International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenable Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tenable Holdings Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ServiceSource International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ServiceSource International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.25 consensus target price and a 32.88% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.4% of Tenable Holdings Inc. shares and 81.1% of ServiceSource International Inc. shares. 1.8% are Tenable Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, ServiceSource International Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenable Holdings Inc. 4.2% -10.12% 0.24% -1.47% 0% 29.7% ServiceSource International Inc. -2.23% 7.59% -17.14% -32.57% -74.87% -9.47%

For the past year Tenable Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while ServiceSource International Inc. had bearish trend.

Tenable Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ServiceSource International Inc.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.