Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Business Software & Services company, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tenable Holdings Inc. has 83.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Tenable Holdings Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tenable Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -20.50% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Tenable Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable Holdings Inc. N/A 29 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.59 3.37 2.61

The potential upside of the competitors is 22.96%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tenable Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenable Holdings Inc. -19.99% -12.62% -20.62% -7.9% -15.68% 12.93% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Tenable Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenable Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenable Holdings Inc.

Dividends

Tenable Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Tenable Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Tenable Holdings Inc.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.