Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Contrasting side by side

As Business Software & Services businesses, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable Holdings Inc. 29 6.72 N/A -0.84 0.00 Ebix Inc. 48 1.86 N/A 3.02 15.22

Table 1 highlights Tenable Holdings Inc. and Ebix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -20.5% Ebix Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 6.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tenable Holdings Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Ebix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Tenable Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ebix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc. and Ebix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ebix Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Ebix Inc. has a consensus target price of $81.5, with potential upside of 135.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.9% of Tenable Holdings Inc. shares and 78.3% of Ebix Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% are Ebix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenable Holdings Inc. -19.99% -12.62% -20.62% -7.9% -15.68% 12.93% Ebix Inc. 4.9% -8.85% -9.59% -17.98% -41.59% 8.15%

For the past year Tenable Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Ebix Inc.

Summary

Ebix Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tenable Holdings Inc.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.