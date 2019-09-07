Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Value Rose While Centerbridge Partners LP Has Boosted Stake by $24.23 Million; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $456,896

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 576,583 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 2,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 106,263 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, up from 103,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 2.04 million shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 7.70M shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust invested in 0.07% or 3,033 shares. Johnson Fin Gp accumulated 15,427 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). British Columbia Inv reported 373,101 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Advisors Asset Management has 0.33% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 105,685 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Company Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,324 shares. Security Trust Company reported 694 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 1.22 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Beck Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,060 shares. 9,679 are owned by Diversified Communication. South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 113,110 shares. Blue invested in 0.34% or 3,728 shares. Grandeur Peak Limited Liability holds 1.48% or 74,017 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 18,635 shares to 191,389 shares, valued at $20.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 144,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 1.26 million shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 2.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,419 shares, and cut its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 4,129 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 47,578 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Scopus Asset LP has invested 1.35% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc owns 40,711 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,086 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 7,640 shares. First Advisors LP stated it has 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 56,707 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 16,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oberndorf William E holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 74,252 shares. Stifel Fin, Missouri-based fund reported 20,260 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 0% or 27,910 shares.