Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Price Rose While Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Decreased Its Position; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Carnival (CCL) Stake by $1.22 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 494,488 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08 million, up from 470,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 1.48M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.84 million, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 242,175 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21M for 17.12 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq" on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It's Increasingly Likely – Benzinga" published on January 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Wedbush Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy After Checks Indicate Good Start For Tempur Breeze – Benzinga" on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga" published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Tempur Sealy Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga" with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 28,100 shares to 272,122 shares, valued at $39.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,400 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

