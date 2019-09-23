Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shares Rose While Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Trimmed Position by $532,900; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Twin Securities Cut Its Position

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 167,702 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30M, down from 175,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 527,587 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 30,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 222,309 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11 million, down from 252,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 6.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

