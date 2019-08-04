Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shareholder Moon Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $14.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Amerco (UHAL) Shares Rose While Bruce & Co Decreased by $2.41 Million Its Position

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 252,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 47,737 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 300,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.17. About 760,768 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12M, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $9.59 during the last trading session, reaching $366.92. About 62,510 shares traded or 5.68% up from the average. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $8.14 earnings per share, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.60 million for 11.27 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested in 3,929 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Investment Svcs Wi has invested 2.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Co reported 690 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Zeke Cap Advsrs Llc owns 0.26% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 7,620 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 449 shares. 10 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Assocs. Third Avenue Llc accumulated 77,818 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 5,389 shares. Janney Lc reported 1,009 shares stake. Dubuque Bankshares Company stated it has 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 116,539 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Mngmt accumulated 2,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66 million and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,700 shares to 98,300 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Primecap Mngmt Co Ca stated it has 444,664 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 51,790 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 47,578 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc, a New York-based fund reported 14,401 shares. 5.57 million are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 42,125 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Vulcan Value Ltd Liability Com accumulated 920 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 837,262 shares. 47,737 are owned by Moon Capital Management Lp. Principal Financial stated it has 198,461 shares. Route One Invest LP has 4.27M shares for 5.89% of their portfolio. 2.37 million are owned by Centerbridge Ptnrs Lp.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20 million for 17.77 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.