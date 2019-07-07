Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shareholder Greenlight Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $38.29 Million; Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Boosted Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,030 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 256,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 291,168 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 671,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 659,425 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.03 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 360,090 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (NYSE:LYB) by 8,408 shares to 11,007 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,914 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.13M for 28.39 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.