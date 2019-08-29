Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shareholder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Trimmed Holding; Wedbush Securities Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Increased by $400,302 as Share Value Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 9,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 124,007 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, up from 114,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 22.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.84 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 377,320 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Incorporated has 47,578 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei invested in 0% or 11,266 shares. 13,359 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Michigan-based Usa Portformulas has invested 0.08% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 415,115 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 9,231 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 12,300 shares. Argent Trust reported 0.02% stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,408 shares stake. Kingdon Cap Mngmt Lc holds 354,309 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Quantbot Technology LP holds 24,789 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 7,033 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 150,999 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP holds 11,539 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20M for 17.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (SHV) by 10,502 shares to 7,712 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Company Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 8,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,091 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Axa owns 2.45M shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ftb Advsrs owns 181,010 shares. Diversified Communications reported 28,561 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has 1.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 7,582 are owned by Gideon Capital Advsrs. Adirondack Rech And Mgmt reported 8,985 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 196,418 shares. Capital Global invested in 1.50M shares or 0.02% of the stock. 96,484 were accumulated by Sandy Spring State Bank. Moneta Group Invest Limited Com reported 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nippon Life Americas invested 1.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ancora Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.66% or 371,305 shares.