Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $36.14 Million as Market Value Rose; Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $3.08 Million as Shares Declined

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 495,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.69M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 965,290 shares traded or 31.90% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 62,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 67,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 130,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 626,759 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60 million for 8.86 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Management LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Earnest Lc has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Premier Asset Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,445 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 175,202 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com reported 69,738 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 3,800 shares. 62,938 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd owns 9,545 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0.02% or 1.84M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 99,250 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 6,397 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated owns 3,605 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 14,844 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset has 16 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 34,590 shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 300,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $34.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF).

