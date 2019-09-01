Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Raging Capital Management Stake In Popular (BPOP) Was Upped

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 297,368 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45 million, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 208,202 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 50,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $60.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 706,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,400 shares to 70,150 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,500 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).