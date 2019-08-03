Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $42.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Neogenomics (NEO) Share Value Rose While Segall Bryant & Hamill Trimmed Holding by $727,620

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 36,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The hedge fund held 232,589 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 268,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 1.38 million shares traded or 42.34% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO)

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.17. About 760,768 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Mattress Company Casper Counts Unicorns – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy (TPX) Agrees To Provide Debtor-In-Possession Financing – StreetInsider.com” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 14,401 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 32,958 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 92,317 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 1.84 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Primecap Management Ca owns 444,664 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 38,802 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 2,280 are held by Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc. Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 0.91% stake. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 56,707 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 20 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 282 shares. The New York-based Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 706,000 shares to 510,000 shares, valued at $85.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 239,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why NeoGenomics Stock Rose 74% in the First Half of the Year – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoGenomics prices stock offering at $21.25 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Emerge Canada Inc. Launches Five ETFs on the NEO Exchange – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genetic testers rally on insurance coverage for Myriad’s GeneSight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 125,642 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com has 18,795 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 53,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Cortina Asset Ltd Llc reported 304,297 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has 39,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP has 141,552 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 62,754 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested in 239,344 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division stated it has 338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Capital owns 18,890 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1.38 million shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 1.54% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 128,278 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 8,911 shares to 137,024 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 9,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI).