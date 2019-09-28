Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $11.87 Million; Falcon Point Capital Has Lowered Proofpoint (PFPT) Position by $889,800

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 412,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.27M, down from 575,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 675,601 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 7,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 41,146 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, down from 48,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.96. About 594,311 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43,693 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. 90,000 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 166,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 81,085 shares in its portfolio. Oberndorf William E reported 74,252 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Leavell Invest Management reported 0.02% stake. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 34,590 shares. Tci Wealth owns 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 183 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Howe Rusling has 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 2,642 shares. Northern stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Greenlight Capital holds 2.56% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 472,025 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 295,500 shares to 441,622 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 101,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TempurSealy: A Silver Lining To Its Recent Troubles – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Presents At The Raymond James 38th Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2017 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “It’s official: Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 15,038 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 20,937 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 0.03% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 455,088 shares. Granahan Mngmt Ma stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Sei Investments Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 1.53 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 3,680 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Riverhead Cap Ltd Company owns 285 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 5,411 shares. 20,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability invested in 598,205 shares or 0.07% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Art Ltd Liability reported 5,308 shares. Washington Cap Mngmt Inc reported 4,350 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) by 12,500 shares to 42,028 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp. by 58,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).