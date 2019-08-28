Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding; Moon Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $84.24 Million

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.88 million, down from 2,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 2.31M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 575,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.17M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 280,600 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 700 shares to 63,468 shares, valued at $822.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,249 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP stated it has 7,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Strum And Towne Incorporated holds 0.18% or 1,264 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone reported 1.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 4,843 shares. Groesbeck Mgmt Corporation Nj accumulated 0.26% or 1,794 shares. Roberts Glore Co Inc Il reported 2,919 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Capital Planning Lc owns 1,948 shares. Pure Advisors has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz owns 14,817 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amer Bancshares invested in 2,961 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 163 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 157,157 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Llc invested in 0.07% or 7,750 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 161 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 13,524 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 17,223 shares. 11,539 are held by Trexquant Inv L P. Greenlight Capital holds 2.7% or 659,425 shares in its portfolio. Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability Co holds 6.19% or 175,002 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 1.68M shares or 14.35% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling reported 56 shares. Manor Road Cap Prtn holds 1.01% or 100,000 shares. Weiss Multi has 43,125 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 1.21M shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Maverick Cap Limited invested in 637,570 shares or 0.49% of the stock.