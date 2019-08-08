Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Brave Asset Management Increases Stake in Freeport (FCX)

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2290.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 271,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 283,248 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 7.35 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by 93.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 309,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 22,625 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 156,312 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20 million for 17.85 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold $85,955 worth of stock or 7,425 shares. ADKERSON RICHARD C also bought $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares.

