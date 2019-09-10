Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Share Value Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Cut Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 92,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.77M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.63. About 519,870 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,407 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 28,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $259.97. About 1.20M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.51 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Liability holds 175,002 shares or 6.19% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 16,400 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Communication The has 0.35% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 5.57 million shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 278,124 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc has 3,596 shares. 659,425 are held by Greenlight Capital. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 134,544 shares. Citigroup owns 39,716 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 43,125 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Texas Yale Cap Corporation accumulated 19,240 shares. Hemenway Tru Com Limited Co has 7,750 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 516,600 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $71.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 16,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.40 million for 19.64 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 6,543 shares to 997,178 shares, valued at $55.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).