Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Share Price Rose While Par Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Bluemountain Capital Management Holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Lowered by $1.57 Million as Share Price Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 12,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,289 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, down from 47,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $116.92. About 185,750 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 314,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 791,488 shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $864,670 activity. On Monday, May 20 Aryeh Jason bought $28,003 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 250 shares.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ligand out-licenses Captisol to SQ Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ligand Pharma Is A Short – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) CEO John Higgins on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ligand Sells Promacta Assets and Royalty for $827 Million – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Point Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,745 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Cornerstone Capital Inc owns 0.4% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 19,303 shares. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 254 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd owns 342,141 shares. Moreover, Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 222,059 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv invested in 180 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri reported 3,995 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 4,265 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 75,079 shares. 6,063 were reported by Metropolitan Life Co Ny. Principal Financial has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 5,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 5,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 84.10% or $2.01 from last year’s $2.39 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.45 million for 76.92 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.82% negative EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC) by 5,321 shares to 11,608 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 25,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Manchester United PLC (MANU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12 million for 29.16 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 4.24 million shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 153,366 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Swiss Bank reported 84,400 shares stake. Texas Yale stated it has 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dupont stated it has 4,805 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 183,491 shares. 7,033 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Sei Invs Co has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Argent Trust Com has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Group Inc One Trading LP holds 0% or 9,072 shares in its portfolio.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 5.03M shares to 54.65M shares, valued at $193.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT).