Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Market Value Rose While Scopus Asset Management LP Has Raised by $31.35 Million Its Stake; Louisiana Pac (LPX) Share Value Declined While Owl Creek Asset Management LP Lifted Its Position

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 861,527 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.14 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.65. About 782,263 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 505,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $120.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 492,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 262 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Virtu Financial Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 217,519 shares. 140 were reported by Huntington Bank & Trust. Nordea Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 182,794 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 70,300 shares. Da Davidson & reported 9,509 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 162,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.38M are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Ftb Advisors Incorporated owns 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 370 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 3.79M shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 356,150 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated owns 1.15M shares.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Louisiana-Pacific Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “F. Nicholas Grasberger III Appointed to LP Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trading Hurricane Florence: Investors Make Storm Stock Picks – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited has 4,360 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,369 shares. The New York-based Intll Group has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 92,800 shares. Primecap Ca owns 444,664 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 21,077 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 8,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.91% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The holds 5.57M shares. 3,310 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 175,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 84,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Enters Michael Kors (KORS), Seadrill (SDRL); Cuts GM (GM), Liquidates Apple (AAPL) – StreetInsider.com” on November 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy a best idea at Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 10/03: (ELGX) (JCP) (TPX) Higher; (DTEA) (CENX) (KALA) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy Marks Opening Of 25th Tempur-Pedic Retail Location In 2018 – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 49,368 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $15.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).