Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Market Value Rose While Par Capital Management Decreased Stake; Echo Street Capital Management Has Trimmed American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holding by $2.81 Million as Stock Rose

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 59,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 214,829 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22 million, down from 274,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 467,953 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 314,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 885,078 shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 24,427 shares to 635,314 shares, valued at $29.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 132,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on July, 22 after the close. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ACC’s profit will be $73.17 million for 23.00 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.14M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 65,921 shares. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.52% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Clean Yield Grp Incorporated has invested 1.88% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 1,935 are held by Fort L P. Raymond James And Associate holds 63,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd has 15,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Group holds 0.03% or 604,553 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 287,762 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Green Street Investors Ltd Company invested 2.11% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Huntington Bancshares stated it has 257 shares. 70 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. 25,688 are owned by Cohen Steers Incorporated. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 65 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 820,000 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $160.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 29.05 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

