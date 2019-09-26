Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Market Value Rose While Centerbridge Partners LP Has Cut Position; Aviance Capital Partners Increased Its Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stake

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 40,429 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 28,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 628,028 shares traded or 49.31% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52 million, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 569,142 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.79 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Mason Street Advisors Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,505 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Swiss Bankshares holds 86,400 shares. Automobile Association holds 0% or 7,002 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd holds 2,369 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 855,218 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 9,813 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 99,250 shares. Moreover, First Interstate State Bank has 0.06% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,721 shares. Highland Management Limited Liability Com owns 13,861 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company has 404,827 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 647,311 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 63,753 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $814.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88M shares to 9.62 million shares, valued at $220.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: Mattress Company Casper Counts Unicorns – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $362.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 99,635 shares to 8,273 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 2,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,364 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).