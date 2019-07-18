Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding Upped by Centerbridge Partners Lp; As Mobile Mini (MINI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Sg Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 121,402 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 45,742 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bullish KeyBanc Sees Opportunity For Tempur Sealy In A Mattress Firm Bankruptcy – Benzinga” on August 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Mattress Company Casper Counts Unicorns – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “It’s official: Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 1.26 million shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 2.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,419 shares, and cut its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 29,536 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 17,962 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp accumulated 10,198 shares. New York-based Hrt Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moon Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 47,737 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. 7,678 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 40,711 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Cipher Lp has 0.06% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 13,334 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3,946 shares. Manor Road Prns Ltd Llc invested 1.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 31,164 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 278,124 shares.

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TSX futures drop on U.S.-Iran tensions – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why America is Falling, and When Italy Abandons the Euro – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fed May Trigger Wild Swing in Index and Metals – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TSX futures lower ahead of BoC rate decision, Powell testimony – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dishâ€™s AirTV Releases New Android TV Streaming Stick – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.