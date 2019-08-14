Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding Increased by Centerbridge Partners Lp; Towercrest Capital Management Holds Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 642,927 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It’s official: Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 04/10: (BRSS) (TPX) (LEVI) Higher; (PTE) (PHAS) (ABC) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on April 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Tempur Sealy International Stock Popped Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy a best idea at Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

