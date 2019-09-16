Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Greenlight Capital Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Newmont Gold (NEM) Holder British Columbia Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $3.92 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 187,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 472,025 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.63 million, down from 659,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 370,586 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Newmont Gold Corp (NEM) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 103,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 283,278 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, up from 180,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Newmont Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 4.44M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 120,534 shares to 68,178 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 699,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,134 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 3.97M shares. Raymond James & holds 230,901 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Savant Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 5,433 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 7,376 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell & Assoc has 0.15% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Amica Mutual Com invested in 20,781 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 14,743 shares. 2,696 were reported by Tci Wealth Incorporated. Hilton Cap Limited Liability reported 164 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Schafer Cullen Capital Management has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Empyrean Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pekin Hardy Strauss, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,264 shares. 55,227 are owned by Indexiq Advisors Llc.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (NYSE:TGP) by 349,274 shares to 849,274 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 17.38 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moore Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.65% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 7,789 are held by Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated. The New York-based Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.27% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Comerica National Bank owns 26,649 shares. Van Berkom & reported 2.33% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Macroview Inv Management Lc holds 0.01% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Shellback Cap LP reported 308,756 shares. Centerbridge Prtn Limited Partnership holds 16.26% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 1.81 million shares.