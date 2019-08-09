Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Upped Stake by $42.18 Million as Valuation Rose; Country Club Trust Company Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 162,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.18M, down from 167,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 788,846 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 18,463 shares to 212,139 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 16,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora stated it has 78,778 shares. M Kraus Com holds 87,932 shares or 6.06% of its portfolio. Odey Asset reported 22,950 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Summit Secs Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 1,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort LP holds 20,863 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 3.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt Lp holds 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 66,054 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De owns 51,292 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Iberiabank holds 1.72% or 125,968 shares. Moreover, Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com has 1.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vista Capital Partners holds 0.14% or 5,802 shares. 18,185 are held by Longer Investments. Oakmont holds 8.24% or 496,423 shares. Thornburg, New Mexico-based fund reported 16,757 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $51.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,500 shares, and cut its stake in Talend S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association holds 7,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,946 shares. M&T National Bank accumulated 3,631 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 189,495 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 1.68M shares or 14.35% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 144 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 17,223 shares. The New York-based Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 1.35% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Argent Communication, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,674 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 3,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Co holds 14,401 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 3,880 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Llc.