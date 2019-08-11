Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Lowered Position by $317,009

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 1,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 1,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 3,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.69. About 520,160 shares traded or 28.72% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 836,992 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $58.43M for 17.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

