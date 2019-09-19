Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $11.87 Million; Icm Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in City Office Reit (CIO) by $587,400 as Shares Rose

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 7,373 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 412,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.27M, down from 575,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. It closed at $77.58 lastly. It is down 64.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 17.16 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Lc invested in 19,455 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP reported 855,218 shares stake. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 58,526 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Kistler owns 505 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 9,813 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 39,039 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Leavell Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 920 are held by Vulcan Value. 33,367 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, H Partners Limited Liability has 70.63% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 8.00M shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 100,600 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $18.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 775,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).