Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Stock Value Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Position; Portland Investment Counsel Has Lowered Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Position by $384,893

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51 million, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 741,273 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 86,084 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, down from 95,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 353,182 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. BIP’s profit will be $246.06 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Infrastructure Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:BIP – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks for Retirees – The Motley Fool” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 10, 2019.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Accuray (ARAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tempur Sealy (TPX) Stability Could Improve Multiple – SunTrust – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Mattress Company Casper Counts Unicorns – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tempur Sealy International Stock Popped Wednesday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 16.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 29,281 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $83.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.