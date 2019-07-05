Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $9.14 Million as Valuation Rose; Gagnon Securities Position in Ensign Group (ENSG) Trimmed by $998,529

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $74.56. About 109,553 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06M, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 109,402 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Senior Housing Communities – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ensign Group (ENSG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Ensign Group (ENSG) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Nursing Homes Stocks to Gain From an Aging U.S. Population – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 72,507 shares to 113,289 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Instructure Inc.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability stated it has 4,036 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 39,867 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 281 shares. Randolph reported 0.88% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 45,208 shares in its portfolio. Axiom Int Ltd Liability De stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Miles Cap accumulated 7,290 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 95,455 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 29,970 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 14,694 shares. Prudential Financial has 268,479 shares. Piedmont Investment, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,566 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,727 shares.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.36M for 28.56 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares to 820,650 shares, valued at $86.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 49,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 28.24 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 3,492 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 153,366 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,678 shares. Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 185 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Bessemer Gp Inc has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 24,789 are held by Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership. Howe Rusling owns 56 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Limited Com reported 22,625 shares stake. Greenlight Cap reported 2.7% stake. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.01% or 231,600 shares in its portfolio. 5.57 million were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 9,261 shares. 73,308 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Dorsal Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 750,000 shares or 2.83% of the stock.

