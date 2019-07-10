Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Share Value Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $9.14 Million; Patten Group Stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Has Upped by $1.71 Million as Share Value Rose

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 1.29M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca First-Quarter Profit Declined 37%; 24/04/2018 – Circassia 2017 Pretax Loss Narrows; AstraZeneca Increases Stake; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FULL DATA FROM ARCTIC TRIAL WILL BE PRESENTED AT A FORTHCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Lokelma Approved in U.S.; Seeks to Expand Forxiga Use in Japan; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FY 2018 GUIDANCE REITERATED AND UNCHANGED; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 27/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA ACQUIRES ASTRAZENECA’S SEROQUEL AND SEROQUEL XR; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 513,749 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE to Buy ARRY, RHHBY, MRK, AZN Drugs Get Regulatory Nod – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is AstraZeneca Stock Worth Buying Before Earnings? – Investorplace.com” published on April 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AstraZeneca’s Rare Pediatric Genetic Disorder Drug Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie SWOT Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12 million for 28.67 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy After Checks Indicate Good Start For Tempur Breeze – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Enters Chemours (CC), Dillard’s (DDS), EchoStar (SATS), Shutterfly (SFLY) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Tempur Sealy Marks Opening Of 25th Tempur-Pedic Retail Location In 2018 – PR Newswire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy eyes options for bankrupt Mattress King owner – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “It’s official: Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2018.