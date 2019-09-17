Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Share Price Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Position; Realty Income (O) Stock Declined While Two Sigma Securities Decreased by $1.39 Million Its Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 270,618 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 68.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 20,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $629,000, down from 29,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.26. About 875,627 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 17.14 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 61,403 shares to 346,900 shares, valued at $59.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 193,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why First Solar, Guardant Health, and Tempur Sealy International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy: When The Risk-Reward Pays Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 10,557 shares. Moreover, H Partners Mngmt Ltd Co has 70.63% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 8.00 million shares. Citadel Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 6,397 shares. Piedmont Advsrs invested in 7,789 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 73,693 shares. Par Management reported 0.06% stake. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 750,696 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,215 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Advisory Rech invested in 0.01% or 8,643 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 462,735 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Leavell Invest accumulated 3,000 shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “590th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Iâ€™d Rather Overpay for Realty Income Than Buy This IPO – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SA Interview: The Bear Case For Popular Dividend Growth Stock Realty Income With Arturo Neto, CFA – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.01% or 16,555 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc owns 0.07% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 44,898 shares. Cibc invested in 0.03% or 54,710 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Co owns 41,886 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling owns 304 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 10,713 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 139,753 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Eqis Cap holds 21,388 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 885,485 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 15,091 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 18,482 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 362,321 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 22.67 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:KMI) by 71,300 shares to 142,800 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,500 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM).