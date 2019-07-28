Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $9.14 Million as Valuation Rose; Telemus Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT)

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 164.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 2,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,586 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 1,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.23M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 1.05M shares traded or 31.68% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 2,989 shares to 7,837 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 35,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,603 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC).

