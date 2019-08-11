Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $9.14 Million; Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lifted Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.15 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 36,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 657,804 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.90 million, up from 621,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 836,992 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,553 shares to 62,410 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 49,213 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $108.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20M for 18.08 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.