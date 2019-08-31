Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Stake Maintained by Manor Road Capital Partners Llc; Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose While Td Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $9.83 Million

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 254,004 shares traded or 2.48% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 297,368 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 11,652 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.49% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 637,570 shares. 575,100 were accumulated by Davidson Kempner Cap L P. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 18,244 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 14,572 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 71,227 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Ser invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Pnc Svcs Group reported 2,280 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 14.35% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 1.68M shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 505 shares. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl holds 5.73% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 1.49M shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,369 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp holds 773 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.46% or 84,256 shares. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,667 shares. Everence Capital Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Advisors Lp owns 24,953 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 311 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc owns 397 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 19,435 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan), Japan-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Summit Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,757 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Peoples Fin Ser Corporation owns 363 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Co reported 90 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 355,442 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 25,041 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,208 shares to 7,368 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $525.58 million for 12.67 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

