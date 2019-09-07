Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Upped Its Position by $94.05 Million as Share Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shelton Capital Management Upped by $15.13 Million Its Stake

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55 million, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 04/04/2018 – Rep. McEachin: Congressman Donald McEachin Visits Amazon Facility in Virginia; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 576,583 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling accumulated 56 shares. Par Cap Management Inc reported 314,900 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr has invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dorsal Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Principal Fin Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 198,461 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 0% or 183 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 168,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 134,544 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 9,369 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 43,806 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 15,757 are owned by Raymond James Finance Services Incorporated. Jane Street Gp Llc has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

