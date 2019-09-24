Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; Grandfield & Dodd Has Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $853,328

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 396,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.11M, down from 402,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 550,330 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. H Prtn Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 70.63% or 8.00 million shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 81,085 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.39% or 412,500 shares. Ironwood Investment Ltd Llc has 0.97% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 16,886 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 16,565 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 21 shares. Convergence Inv Limited Liability Company reported 9,545 shares stake. 920 are held by Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd. Charles Schwab Inc stated it has 298,387 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 156,660 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 282 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 4.07M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 144 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $751.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 125,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $33.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tt Int invested 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 198,410 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. London Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 1.65M shares. The New Jersey-based American Economic Planning Grp Adv has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 77,239 are held by Cardinal. Amarillo National Bank reported 30,093 shares stake. 45,341 are owned by Mendel Money. Culbertson A N And Co has 4.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 117,413 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 450,315 shares for 5.33% of their portfolio. Westwood Il invested 8.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Opus Mngmt accumulated 5,000 shares. Eagle Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 18.78 million shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 5,357 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 6,414 shares. Van Strum Towne invested in 109,965 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7,584 shares to 173,312 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.