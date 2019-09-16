Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Share Value Rose While Manor Road Capital Partners Lowered Position by $113.15 Million; Vigilant Capital Management Cut Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $2.74 Million

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 25,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 65,776 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17M, down from 91,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.19 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 651,116 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tempur Sealy (TPX) Agrees To Provide Debtor-In-Possession Financing – StreetInsider.com” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associates invested in 93,279 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Interest Grp Inc holds 90,199 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 35,248 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 397 shares stake. Centerbridge Prns Limited Partnership invested in 1.81M shares or 16.26% of the stock. Advisory Rech accumulated 8,643 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oberndorf William E reported 2.66% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 34,590 are owned by Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. D E Shaw And Company owns 242,330 shares. U S Global accumulated 21,535 shares or 0.82% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 157,870 are owned by Columbus Circle. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Garnet Equity Capital, a New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 4.07M shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 475,000 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $61.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 298,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 17.37 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 13,927 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.87M are held by Northern. Goelzer Mngmt holds 0.19% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 19,334 shares. Pitcairn Company accumulated 3,110 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Fred Alger holds 0.01% or 11,997 shares. Westpac accumulated 0% or 10,853 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 251,313 shares. Pnc Financial Gp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Scout Investments holds 0.44% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 208,270 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 240,053 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.11M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Service Automobile Association owns 49,874 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Valley Natl Advisers reported 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 12.86 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $748.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,185 shares to 269,599 shares, valued at $13.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 26,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) 6.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback (FANG) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.4% – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.