Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Position Held by Manor Road Capital Partners Llc; Bessemer Group Position in Select Med Hldgs (SEM) Trimmed by $386,400

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 631,050 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 27,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,791 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 115,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Select Med Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 230,804 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q EPS 25c; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy After Checks Indicate Good Start For Tempur Breeze – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Molson Coors Brewing Company to Webcast 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur-Pedic pitches eight degrees of separation – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It’s Increasingly Likely – Benzinga” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy eyes options for bankrupt Mattress King owner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 13,075 shares to 468,705 shares, valued at $48.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Natl Muni Bd Etf (MUB) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC).

Analysts await Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. SEM’s profit will be $47.39 million for 11.22 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Select Medical Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.