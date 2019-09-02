Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Holding Held by Manor Road Capital Partners Llc; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Harvard Management Co Has Trimmed by $11.72 Million Its Stake

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 305,340 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 306,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.07M, down from 376,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress today The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ROLL OUT GDPR-RELATED CONTROLS WORLDWIDE: CEO; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is mulling a plan to sell its upcoming smart speakers internationally before launching them in the U.S; 28/03/2018 – Lindsey Hilsum: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook retracted Zuckerberg’s messages from recipients’ inboxes – TechCrunch; 26/03/2018 – U.S. State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 11/04/2018 – US futures point to a negative open; Facebook, trade in the spotlight; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 40,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 51,790 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 4,129 shares stake. Sei holds 11,266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 255,174 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 11,539 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 73,308 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Grp One Trading Lp reported 9,072 shares stake. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 24,408 shares. 93,871 were accumulated by Raymond James Associates. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 76,330 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) holds 4,912 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt holds 3.81% or 56,096 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gw Henssler & Ltd owns 2,141 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bandera Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 73,150 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited reported 3.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Da Davidson Company invested in 81,232 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 24,400 are owned by Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regal Inv Advsr Ltd has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amarillo Financial Bank owns 15,550 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability holds 150,000 shares. Cap Research Global Investors owns 71.67 million shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,164 shares. Ipswich Mngmt has 1,343 shares.

