Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Decreased Position by $113.15 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Holding by $90.30 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 645,470 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 689,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271.95 million, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $751.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 450,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $61.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 475,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 17.37 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Southn Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 38,390 shares to 65,460 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Westn Life Group In by 1,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,202 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.