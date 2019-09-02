Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder First National Bank Of Omaha Has Raised Stake

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 305,340 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 6,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 22,318 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $298.4. About 359,383 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 250,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $30.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: Mattress Company Casper Counts Unicorns – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenlight adds Teekay position, closes Shutterfly – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Llc holds 0% or 3,923 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 29,536 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 31,164 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 415,115 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 27,910 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. London Of Virginia reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Par holds 0.34% or 314,900 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Art Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 42,355 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.55% or 101,231 shares. Susquehanna Llp has 38,802 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 51,790 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FLEETCOR to Acquire Payroll Card Provider – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FleetCor Is Reasonably Priced, But It’s Due For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citron Research Targets Fleetcor Technologies, Calls For CEO’s Resignation – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,050 were reported by Meridian Management. Signaturefd Llc has 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Shell Asset Management Co invested in 0.03% or 5,575 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 7,957 shares. Iowa-based Miles has invested 0.37% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg reported 25,428 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 3 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 3,754 shares. Invest Svcs Of America stated it has 72,224 shares. 2,351 were reported by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.06% stake. Everence Cap Mngmt reported 2,443 shares. Pictet North America Advsr holds 2,790 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 1,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings.