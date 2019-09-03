Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Cut Holding by $28.84 Million; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Trimmed Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holding by $435,200

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.84 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 305,340 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 25,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 473,527 shares traded or 21.33% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.34 million for 10.76 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 17.06 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingdon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.73% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Quantitative Mngmt Lc owns 42,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 295,592 shares stake. 12,005 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Principal Gru Incorporated invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 76,330 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 4.09 million shares. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 11,539 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 800,000 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd, New York-based fund reported 14,401 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 21,077 shares. Cooper Creek Management Limited Liability Corp reported 22,625 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 153,366 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 48,414 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).