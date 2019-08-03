Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Holder Route One Investment Company LP Lowered Stake; Regions Finl New Com (RF) Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $2.43 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 818,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 4.27M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.51M, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.17. About 760,768 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (RF) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 173,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 298,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 472,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 18.06M shares traded or 59.01% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $391.55 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20 million for 17.77 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

