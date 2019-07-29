Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) Holder Augustine Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 17,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International (Tp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 351,058 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,493 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, down from 3,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $39.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1903.38. About 3.38M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.89 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

