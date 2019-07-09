Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Both Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) are each other’s competitor in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempur Sealy International Inc. 59 1.49 N/A 2.12 28.96 Purple Innovation Inc. 6 1.15 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Purple Innovation Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0.00% 61.4% 4% Purple Innovation Inc. 0.00% -672% -6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tempur Sealy International Inc. are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Purple Innovation Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Tempur Sealy International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Purple Innovation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Purple Innovation Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Purple Innovation Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s downside potential is -2.61% at a $73 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Purple Innovation Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.25% of Purple Innovation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tempur Sealy International Inc. -2.97% -1.79% 12.68% 27.95% 24.75% 48.29% Purple Innovation Inc. 5.58% 32.23% 18.43% 28.49% -32.71% 15.62%

For the past year Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Purple Innovation Inc.

Summary

Tempur Sealy International Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Purple Innovation Inc.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products. It offers its products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Sealy Posturepedic, and Stearns & Foster brand names. The company sells its products through furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, and warehouse clubs; e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and call centers; and other third party distributors, and hospitality and healthcare customers. It is also involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.