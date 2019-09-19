Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Reaches $79.45 After 3.00% Up Move; Shorts at Vermillion (VRML) Lowered By 1.3%

The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.41% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 208,665 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $4.36 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $81.83 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TPX worth $130.65 million more.

Vermillion Inc (NASDAQ:VRML) had a decrease of 1.3% in short interest. VRML’s SI was 2.29M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.3% from 2.32M shares previously. With 146,400 avg volume, 16 days are for Vermillion Inc (NASDAQ:VRML)’s short sellers to cover VRML’s short positions. The SI to Vermillion Inc’s float is 5.5%. The stock decreased 5.01% or $0.0277 during the last trading session, reaching $0.525. About 56,383 shares traded. Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) has risen 30.49% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.49% the S&P500. Some Historical VRML News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Vermillion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRML); 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to buy Spartan Energy for about C$1.4 bln; 12/04/2018 – Vermillion Announces Proposed Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stk and Preferred Stk; 14/05/2018 – VERMILLION INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 13/03/2018 – Vermillion 4Q Rev $798M; 26/04/2018 – Vermillion Announces Recognition by and Publication in Two Top Physician Educational Re; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to Buy Spartan Energy Corp. — Deal Digest; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 14/05/2018 – Vermillion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – Vermillion 4Q Loss $2.96B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.97, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold Vermillion, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 46.74% more from 15.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 54,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Birchview L P reported 3.12 million shares. Friess Associate Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML). Blackrock accumulated 120,259 shares or 0% of the stock. Heritage Mgmt reported 16,125 shares. 500,219 were reported by Alyeska Invest Gru L P. Oracle Management holds 1.88% or 9.83 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 15,000 shares. 15,000 were reported by Raymond James Fin Advisors Inc. 4.25 million are owned by Opaleye Mgmt Inc. Cannell Peter B has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML). Vanguard Grp reported 1.98 million shares. B Riley Wealth has 0.03% invested in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML).

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance outcomes for women in the United States. The company has market cap of $51.03 million. It is developing novel diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease with focus on ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor.

Among 5 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -0.15% below currents $79.45 stock price. Tempur Sealy Intl had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 17.58 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 35.19 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.

